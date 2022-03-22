Isotropic Systems Products to Feature iDirect Waveforms

Satellite technology company Isotropic Systems has partnered with ST Engineering iDirect to harness the latter’s fully integrated waveform for connectivity in harsh environments.

Isotropic Systems said Monday it expects the waveform to globally enable multi-domain, multi-orbit satellite communications with high resiliency.

Initial products offered by Isotropic Systems will feature an option to simultaneously access multiple iDirect platforms over geostationary orbit satellites and future non-geostationary satellites.

The partnership will offer a capability designed to converge orbits, such as MilSatCom with ComSatCom, as well as independent waveforms from multiple links.

“We are thrilled to unlock multi-orbit access by offering multiple fully integrated iDirect platforms,” said John Finney, CEO at Isotropic Systems.

Isotropic Systems offers multi-link antennas designed to link multiple satellites across different orbits via transformational optics. The company underwent multi-orbit antenna trials earlier this year with military forces including the U.S. Army.