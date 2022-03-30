Jacobs Markets NetAbstraction Ransomware Prevention Tech to Academic Institutions; Caesar Nieves Quoted

Jacobs will offer zero trust security company NetAbstraction‘s anti-ransomware technology to commercial customers under an extended partnership.

The partnership brings the platform to clients beyond the federal government sector, starting with those in the global higher education community, NetAbstraction said Tuesday.

NetAccess is designed by NetAbstraction to keep web activities in a one-time use, cloud-based virtual machine to separate them from email- and web-based threats. The company also offers NetEnclave developed to allow users to store data and host cloud applications while observing zero trust practices.

Jacobs will globally distribute both of the said products across a network of academic institutions.

“Educational institutions are a favorite target for cyber adversaries, especially their research organizations for cyber espionage reasons,” said Caesar Nieves, senior vice president of cyber and intelligence at Jacobs.

He added that both companies aim to provide the academe with the same capabilities offered to government customers to ensure advanced threat intelligence and cyber resilience.

Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction, said the two products are meant to minimize the cyber attack surface and protect critical data of academic researchers.