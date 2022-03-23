Jacobs, NightDragon to Advance Cyber, Intell, Digital Tech Via Alliance; Caesar Nieves Quoted

Jacobs and NightDragon, an investment and advisory firm, have formed a strategic alliance to build and commercialize an ecosystem of cyber, intelligence and digital technologies to government and commercial customers worldwide.

The companies will deliver cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, intelligence, satellite and other critical technology platforms to help customers address cyber and security needs across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains, NightDragon said Tuesday.

“Jacobs and NightDragon recognize the value of public-private partnership as a way to close the gap between offense and defense in cybersecurity,” said Caesar Nieves, senior vice president of cyber and intelligence at Jacobs.

Nieves added the alliance aligns with Jacobs’ strategic growth accelerator around data and establishes a foundation for delivering secure technologies and platforms across multiple domains.

In early March, Jacobs announced plans to establish a business unit – Divergent Solutions – that will focus on delivering cyber, data, cloud and digital technology platforms to customers. Nieves will lead the new business as executive VP.

The alliance is working with HawkEye 360, Interos, NetAbstraction and three other NightDragon portfolio companies through program engagements, co-investment and distribution agreements to develop a CID ecosystem in support of national security and commercial missions.