Former Deloitte Space Specialist Jeff Matthews Named Radian Strategy Director

Jeff Matthews, a founding member of Deloitte’s space sector practices, has been appointed director of strategy at orbital spaceplane builder Radian Aerospace.

In his new role, Matthews will assess Radian’s competitors and the overall spaceplane industry, establish relationships with U.S. government clients and build strategic industry partnerships, the company said Wednesday.

He has more than two decades of commercial and government space technology experience and served as director of venture strategy and research at the Space Frontier Foundation before joining Deloitte in 2017.

At Deloitte, he led the 2018 NASA study on the commercialization of low Earth orbit, managed the development of the Vandenberg Space Force Base Commercial Master Plan and helped conduct independent market analysis for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Experimental Spaceplane (XS-1) program.

Radian is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington state, and aims to produce a reusable horizontal takeoff and landing spaceplane for the transportation of cargo and people low-Earth orbit destinations.

The startup raised $27.5 million in a January seed funding round led by Fine Structure Ventures.