Joe Rogers Joins CIS Secure to Lead Sales, Business Development

Joe Rogers, formerly a senior sales director of Cisco Systems, has joined CIS Secure to oversee enterprise sales and strategic account development.

He holds over three decades of leadership experience in the areas of business development, technology sales and service, in support of federal and enterprise markets, CIS Secure said Monday.

His career also includes work at Digital Equipment Corp., Avaya, Brocade, Splunk and NetApp, where he most recently served as a senior account manager for Department of Defense projects.

Rogers led DOD sales during his time with Cisco as a sales operation director, with revenue responsibility of more than $400 million.

CIS has also announced the creation of a new satellite office in Tampa, Florida, where Rogers will operate from.