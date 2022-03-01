KBR Receives $72M NASA Contract for Safety, Mission Assurance Services

A KBR business has been awarded a potential $71.7 million contract to deliver safety and mission assurance services to NASA centers, programs, projects and activities.

KBR Wyle Services will perform work under the Safety and Mission Assurance, Audits, Assessments and Analysis Services contract for a three-year base period that could be extended through March 31, 2027, the space agency said Tuesday.

The company will provide NASA with audit, assessment and analysis support, institutional safety assessment and hazard analysis, supply chain data management and analytics, software safety and software assurance, training, outreach and other services.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity position will go through NASA Safety Center in Cleveland, Ohio.