in Contract Awards, News

KBR Receives $72M NASA Contract for Safety, Mission Assurance Services

KBR Receives $72M NASA Contract for Safety, Mission Assurance Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A KBR business has been awarded a potential $71.7 million contract to deliver safety and mission assurance services to NASA centers, programs, projects and activities.

KBR Wyle Services will perform work under the Safety and Mission Assurance, Audits, Assessments and Analysis Services contract for a three-year base period that could be extended through March 31, 2027, the space agency said Tuesday.

The company will provide NASA with audit, assessment and analysis support, institutional safety assessment and hazard analysis, supply chain data management and analytics, software safety and software assurance, training, outreach and other services.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity position will go through NASA Safety Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

GovconKBRKBR Wyle Servicesmission assuranceNASASA3 Servicessafety

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Rocket Lab to Build Neutron Rocket Manufacturing, Launch Complex in Wallops Islands - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rocket Lab to Build Neutron Rocket Manufacturing, Launch Complex in Wallops Islands
Valiant Books $55M Task Order to Provide Language Services for US Military in Europe - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Valiant Books $55M Task Order to Provide Language Services for US Military in Europe