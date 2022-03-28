L3Harris Demos Autonomous Surface Vessel at Navy-Led Exercise

L3Harris Technologies has showcased autonomous technology in a naval exercise in the Middle East the U.S. Navy spearheaded to practice international cooperation with unmanned systems.

The company said Friday its Maritime Autonomous Surface Test or MAST Scarab autonomous surface vessel demonstrated multi-domain intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance during the 2022 International Maritime Exercise, which combined with Naval Forces Europe-Africa’s Cutlass Express exercise this year.

MAST Scarab also exhibited at-sea operations for expeditionary sea base activities as the vessel operated semi-autonomously for more than 24 hours.

L3Harris also provided its ASView control system to inform the maneuvering of autonomous vessels that combine radar, GPS and automatic identification system data to navigate.

Lastly, L3Harris’ Iver AUV demonstrated the ability to support multi-domain ISR and anti-submarine and mine warfare.

The company worked with Al Seer Marine and the U.S 5th Fleet to perform unmanned system operations during the combined IMX/ CE 2022 exercise.