Former Presidio Exec Lee Tanner Named Blackwatch’s Strategic Growth SVP

Lee Tanner, formerly a senior vice president at Presidio Government Solutions, has returned to Blackwatch International as SVP of strategic growth.

He holds over three decades of experience in federal information technology, having built and led sales, proposal, contract capture and partner management teams, Blackwatch said Monday.

His career includes executive-level work at General Electric, IBM Global Business Services, Mythics and Sun Microsystems. The SVP led business development, sales and contracting activities during his time at Presidio Government Solutions.

Tanner has developed approaches that combine technology, processes and human resources to address complex challenges and align with the federal government’s changing objectives.

“Lee’s expertise in streamlining the acquisition process and in assembling teams for deploying complex IT solutions will provide a mission-oriented growth trajectory, as is evident in his past endeavors,” said Cliff Webster, president of Blackwatch.