Leidos Clinches Spot on $545M NIAID Contract to Conduct Biomedical R&D; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos has won a prime position on a potential seven-year, $545 million contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to offer biomedical, preclinical and development research services.

The contractor will perform tasks such as chemistry manufacturing and control, analytics, bioinformatics and computational biology under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

According to Liz Porter, president of Leidos Health Group, the company has an over two-decade history of biomedical research community support and is continuing to provide NIAID with services to help with its missions.

“Leidos is proud to support NIAID and provide world-class innovations to treat and prevent infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases,” she said.

The company’s work for the agency will also include machine learning, natural language processing, analytic programming languages and analysis strategies, as well as biostatistical services and both basic and mechanistic studies.

Leidos has been offering its biomedical research capabilities to government branches for more than 20 years.

Under several contracts, the company has conducted research on disease molecules from malaria, spinal muscular atrophy, anthrax, West Nile virus and HIV, among others. The efforts spanned preclinical studies through clinical trial tests.

Written by Charles Lyons-Burt

