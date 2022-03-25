Leidos Subsidiary Taps Benchmark to Supply Electronics for Anti-Air System

Leidos‘ Dynetics subsidiary has selected Benchmark Electronics to produce electronic components of a ground-based weapon system meant to help the U.S. Army deter aerial threats.

Benchmark said Thursday it will manufacture advanced electronics for the Enduring Shield system at a Huntsville, Alabama-based facility near locations of Dynetics and U.S. Army missile defense projects.

Enduring Shield, part of the Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 initiative, is designed to target, track and engage enemy cruise missiles, rockets, mortars and unmanned aircraft systems.

“We expect Benchmark to execute on the absolute ‘must not fail’ requirements of our Enduring Shield system,” said Ronnie Chronister, senior vice president for weapons technology and manufacturing at Dynetics.

Dynetics selected Benchmark for the task based on the latter’s experience in manufacturing defense-tailored electronics.