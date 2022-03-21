Haywood Talcove, CEO of Government Business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Earns 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Recognition for Fraud Prevention, Risk Management Impacts

Executive Mosaic is pleased to introduce Haywood “Woody” Talcove , CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions ’ government business and LexisNexis Special Services , as a 2022 recipient of the prestigious Wash100 Award – an annual recognition of the top players within the government contracting community.

Talcove is awarded this year for his persistent fraud prevention efforts and transformation of LexisNexis into an identity-focused data analytics firm serving government and commercial clients.

This accolade marks Talcove’s third consecutive Wash100 Award and further establishes his position as part of an elite class of executives, awarded for their impact, leadership, innovation and vision across the federal landscape.

“Woody Talcove has continued to drive the rapid acquisition of market share in the government services market through LexisNexis’ strategic merger with Accuity, which resulted in the creation of one of the largest global providers of financial crime compliance solutions,” commented Jim Garretson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the coveted Wash100 Award. “Simultaneously, he’s introducing innovative new products that support the rapid shift to remote work models, build trust through verification, and enable massive data accessibility for agencies.”

Garrettson continued, “Woody had already established himself as a tech-savvy executive prior to joining LexisNexis. Now, that edge has allowed him to lead executive team augmentation, create consultative customer relationships and foster meaningful technology connections with agency executives while proactively mitigating risk and supporting investigation and resolution.”

At the start of 2021, LexisNexis augmented its offerings with the addition of financial crime screening, fraud prevention, financial asset verification and global payment services platforms to its capabilities through its merger with Accuity . Both companies are part of The RELX Group , a London-based multinational provider of information-based analytics and tools designed to support decision-making.

The business combination has resulted in increased “stewardship opportunities” for federal and state government customers through a myriad of initiatives, Talcove said.

“Our combined solutions will further improve efforts to effectively fight fraud, waste and abuse across a vast array of programs like Medicaid, Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other food and housing programs,” he commented.

LexisNexis Special Services further locked in its support of the federal Unemployment Insurance program through its selection as a prime vendor on the Department of Labor’s $1.21 billion blanket purchase agreement.

Through the BPA, LexisNexis will provide credential and identity verification services to the DOL to prevent fraud and ensure the equitable distribution of unemployment benefits.

“Unemployment fraud has become an epidemic of its own and state UI agencies need a trusted partner with decades of experience to leverage risk-based digital identity verification tools that work equitably and seamlessly,” commented Talcove on LexisNexis’ BPA win.

He added that the company is honored to leverage its innovation and research to help the government deliver “life-saving” benefits to United States citizens.

LexisNexis was also tapped to support the General Services Administration’s unified login system with digital identity verification services in December 2021.

Through a partnership with Calibre Systems , LexisNexis was selected under a $34 million contract to provide identity confirmation and fraud detection services for the GSA’s Login.gov website.

Talcove said of the company’s work with GSA, “Public-private partnerships are critical to equitable access and our public records data help fill in the gaps by providing additional support to our underserved communities, help verify identity, and help detect fraud.”

He also noted that the company’s work under the contract transforms Login.gov into a single managed service for security and operations, eliminating the need for agencies to conduct identity verification and fraud detection themselves while enhancing user experience.

Throughout 2021, Talcove has also made key hires and business reorganization efforts to expand LexisNexis’ offerings and capabilities.

LexisNexis Special Services appointed former Boston Police Commissioner and Superintendent-In-Chief William Gross to its board of directors in a move that augments the company’s support to law enforcement and public safety agencies.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions also tapped healthcare regulation veteran Kelly Hoover Thompson to lead its new government health team in March of this year. Talcove said Thompson’s addition to the new team reflects LexisNexis’ commitment to fostering greater public-private interoperability towards improving healthcare for American citizens.

The company’s product offerings have also garnered recognition from public and private technology and standards organizations.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Risk Defense Platform received approval from Kantara Initiative at Identity Assurance Level 2, based on the product’s compliance with requirements set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Talcove mentioned that with the recognition, LexisNexis joins a select group of companies that have achieved this trust status. “We feel this rigorous certification only further validates our leadership in a competitive market,” he said.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Haywood Talcove and the LexisNexis team on their selection to the prestigious Wash100 Award and looks forward to their continued impact on fraud detection and risk management across the public and private sectors.