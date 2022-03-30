Lockheed Tests PAC-3 Missile Interceptor’s Performance With Army’s THAAD Defense Platform

Lockheed Martin demonstrated integrated operations with its PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor and the U.S. Army’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Weapon System during a recent missile testing in New Mexico.

PAC-3 MSE launched off the THAAD system to hit a tactical ballistic missile target for the first time without help from a Patriot fire unit, the company said Tuesday.

Using the Army defense platform, the Lockheed-built interceptor could be fired early to collect more kinetic energy throughout a longer trajectory and hit a missile threat harder.

Following the Missile Defense Agency-supported test, PAC-3 MSE has now worked with THAAD, the Patriot system and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System during tests.