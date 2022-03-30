in News, Technology

Lockheed Tests PAC-3 Missile Interceptor’s Performance With Army’s THAAD Defense Platform

Lockheed Tests PAC-3 Missile Interceptor's Performance With Army's THAAD Defense Platform

Lockheed Martin demonstrated integrated operations with its PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor and the U.S. Army’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Weapon System during a recent missile testing in New Mexico.

PAC-3 MSE launched off the THAAD system to hit a tactical ballistic missile target for the first time without help from a Patriot fire unit, the company said Tuesday.

Using the Army defense platform, the Lockheed-built interceptor could be fired early to collect more kinetic energy throughout a longer trajectory and hit a missile threat harder.

Following the Missile Defense Agency-supported test, PAC-3 MSE has now worked with THAAD, the Patriot system and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System during tests.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

