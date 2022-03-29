LogiQ Presidents Lisa Porter, Michael Griffin Named to AiRANACULUS’ Advisory Board

Lisa Porter and Michael Griffin, co-presidents of LogiQ, have been added to the advisory board of intelligent radio frequency company AiRANACULUS.

The new advisers have worked in several government and private sector roles and will bring experience in defense and aerospace development and management, AiRANACULUS said Monday.

Porter formerly led research and development efforts for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, where she served as the first director.

She was also the associate administrator for NASA’s aeronautics research mission directorate, the executive vice president of strategic investor In-Q-Tel and the president of Teledyne Scientific and Imaging.

Griffin, a two-time Wash100 awardee, was the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and a NASA administrator. He also holds experience in the private sector, with a career that includes work at Orbital ATK, Magellan Systems and Schafer Corp.

“Lisa and Michael bring a wealth of expertise identifying, fostering and deploying cutting-edge technologies to support national defense and space exploration priorities,” said Apurva Mody, founder and CEO of AiRANACULUS.

AiRANACULUS offers intelligent RF and networking technologies applicable to smart cities and space.