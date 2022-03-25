in News, Wash100

ManTech CEO Kevin Phillips Gains 6th Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has featured ManTech Chairman, President and CEO Kevin Phillips in the 2022 edition of the Wash100, the sixth consecutive year he has won the most coveted award in GovCon.

Phillips, a two-decade ManTech veteran, has led the government services contractor’s organic growth from contract awards and acquisitions. Cast a vote for Kevin Phillips as one of your favorite influential GovCon voices on Wash100.com. His full profile is posted on GovCon Wire, sister site of ExecutiveBiz.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

