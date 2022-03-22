Mary Petryszyn, CVP & President of Northrop Grumman’s Defense Systems, Secures 2nd Consecutive Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has inducted Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president of defense systems business at Northrop Grumman, into the 2022 class of the Wash100 Award in recognition of her leadership in all-domain command and control as well as other defense capabilities and services. This represents the second consecutive year that Petryszyn has been included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting sector. Visit GovCon Wire to read her full profile.

Don’t forget to cast your votes for Petryszyn and your other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com, where you can also read about the nine-year history of the award and its current and previous recipients.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Mary Petryszyn and the Northrop team for their 2022 Wash100 selection.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.