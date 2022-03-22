Matt Mandrgoc: Zoom for Government Gets DISA Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

A Zoom Video Communications platform has secured a Defense Information Systems Agency provisional authorization to support communications and collaboration activities across the Department of Defense at Impact Level 4.

The DISA provisional authorization will enable military services and other defense agencies in need of IL4-authorized platforms to use Zoom for Government to support missions, Matt Mandrgoc, head of U.S. public sector Zoom, wrote in a blog post published Monday.

The platform includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Webinar and the Zoom client.

In 2021, Zoom for Government achieved a Department of the Air Force authorization to operate with conditions to enable the service branch to conduct IL4 meetings.

Mandrgoc noted that Zoom for Government uses the AWS GovCloud infrastructure and co-located data centers that are based in the U.S.