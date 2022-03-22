in News, Technology

Matt Mandrgoc: Zoom for Government Gets DISA Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

Matt Mandrgoc: Zoom for Government Gets DISA Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A Zoom Video Communications platform has secured a Defense Information Systems Agency provisional authorization to support communications and collaboration activities across the Department of Defense at Impact Level 4.

The DISA provisional authorization will enable military services and other defense agencies in need of IL4-authorized platforms to use Zoom for Government to support missions, Matt Mandrgoc, head of U.S. public sector Zoom, wrote in a blog post published Monday.

The platform includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Webinar and the Zoom client.

In 2021, Zoom for Government achieved a Department of the Air Force authorization to operate with conditions to enable the service branch to conduct IL4 meetings.

Mandrgoc noted that Zoom for Government uses the AWS GovCloud infrastructure and co-located data centers that are based in the U.S.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ATO-CAuthorization to Operate with ConditionsAWS GovCloudDefense DepartmentDepartment of the Air ForceDODDoD Impact Level 4Govconmatt mandrgocprovisional authorizationzoom for governmentzoom video communications

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Jacobs to Conduct Final Tests of NASA's Space Launch System Before Artemis Launch - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jacobs to Conduct Final Tests of NASA’s Space Launch System Before Artemis Launch
Isotropic Systems Products to Feature iDirect Waveforms - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Isotropic Systems Products to Feature iDirect Waveforms