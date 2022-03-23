Maxar’s Tony Frazier: Satellite Operators Can Apply Tech, Data to Deliver Insights for Government Missions

Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of the public sector Earth intelligence business at Maxar Technologies, said trending global events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine act as a catalyst for commercial remote sensing satellite operators to provide geospatial intelligence to customers on the ground, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

He told a panel at the Satellite 2022 conference Monday that industry has the capacity to rapidly bring insights to government partners with classified and unclassified mission requirements using space-based assets.

The five-time Wash100 Award recipient noted that Maxar uses its satellite sensors to continuously monitor activity related to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Breaking Defense quoted Frazier as saying that the space technology company has engaged in discussions with stakeholders regarding possible security risks to commercial networks that support tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.