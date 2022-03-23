Maximus President, CEO Bruce Caswell Gains 4th Consecutive Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has included Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus, in the 2022 class of the Wash100 Award recipients in recognition of his efforts to drive the company’s growth strategy in clinical assessment and digital transformation markets. This marks the fourth consecutive time that Caswell has won the Wash100 Award, which is annually presented to the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Don’t forget to cast your votes for Shea and your other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com, where you can also learn about the nine-year history of the award and its current and previous recipients.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Bruce Caswell and the Maximus team for being recognized with the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.