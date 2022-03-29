MetLife Talent Acquisition VP Patricia Porter Joins Two Six Technologies’ Board

Patricia Porter, vice president and head of global talent acquisition at insurance provider MetLife, has been added to the board of directors of Two Six Technologies.

She will use her experience in talent acquisition, employer branding and other human capital management efforts to advise Two Six Technologies on strategies for an expanding employee base, the technology company said Monday.

“[Porter]’s reputation for empowering companies to elevate their talent programs precedes her, and we cannot wait to tap her strategic vision as Two Six accelerates its efforts to build the leading technology company in the government sector,” noted Larry Prior, chairman of the company’s board.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Porter spent more than two decades at Booz Allen Hamilton, previously holding various recruiting roles before leaving as vice president for talent acquisition in July.