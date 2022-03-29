Microsoft to Unveil Office 365 Government Secret Cloud

Microsoft plans to launch by mid-2022 a cloud platform designed to help the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, federal civilian agencies and other government partners manage and protect classified data.

Office 365 Government Secret will provide agencies an environment to secure workloads at Impact Level 6, Paul Lorimer, corporate vice president for the Office 365 enterprise and cloud engineering at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Monday.

The new cloud environment will host enterprise-grade Office 365 Government collaboration, compliance, productivity and security applications to help government employees carry out their missions.

The cloud platform is under government review for accreditation and will be the latest addition to Microsoft’s Office 365 Government cloud offerings designed to meet agencies’ data requirements.