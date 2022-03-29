in News, Technology

Microsoft to Unveil Office 365 Government Secret Cloud

Microsoft to Unveil Office 365 Government Secret Cloud - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Microsoft plans to launch by mid-2022 a cloud platform designed to help the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, federal civilian agencies and other government partners manage and protect classified data.

Office 365 Government Secret will provide agencies an environment to secure workloads at Impact Level 6, Paul Lorimer, corporate vice president for the Office 365 enterprise and cloud engineering at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Monday.

The new cloud environment will host enterprise-grade Office 365 Government collaboration, compliance, productivity and security applications to help government employees carry out their missions.

The cloud platform is under government review for accreditation and will be the latest addition to Microsoft’s Office 365 Government cloud offerings designed to meet agencies’ data requirements.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

classified datacloudcollaborationDefense DepartmentDODGovconil6impact level 6intelligence communityMicrosoftOffice 365 GovernmentOffice 365 Government SecretPaul Lorimer

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

LogiQ Presidents Lisa Porter, Michael Griffin Named to AiRANACULUS' Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
LogiQ Presidents Lisa Porter, Michael Griffin Named to AiRANACULUS’ Advisory Board
OSTP Solicits Input on Climate Implications of Digital Assets - top government contractors - best government contracting event
OSTP Solicits Input on Climate Implications of Digital Assets