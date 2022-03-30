in Executive Moves, News

Mike Saliter Joins Steampunk as Strategy SVP

Mike Saliter, a two-decade enterprise sales and services veteran, has been named senior vice president of strategy at McLean, Virginia-based information technology services provider Steampunk.

Steampunk said Tuesday Saliter joins the company from his prior role as global vice president for Splunk’s platform and cloud business.

He previously led industry services, global strategic accounts and value engineering businesses at Qlik, worked as business unit executive for global industry solutions at IBM’s analytics division and held a six-year career at software company Cognos and performed project consulting work for Accenture.

“Out of the gates, Mike will be focused on supporting our sales and delivery teams through new business opportunities, on-contract growth and client intimacy,” said Matt Warren, CEO of Steampunk.

Written by Angeline Leishman

