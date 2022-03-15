Navy Accepts Montana Submarine Delivery From Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Newport News Shipbuilding division handed over its 10th Virginia-class submarine to the U.S. Navy on Saturday.

The Navy accepted the delivery of the future USS Montana following the completion of the submarine’s initial sea trials last month and christening in September 2020, HII said Monday.

The fast-attack submarine, also known as SSN 794, marks the 21st unit built under an agreement between HII and General Dynamics’ Electric Boat subsidiary. The two companies commenced Montana’s construction in May 2015.

The vessel is also the third of 10 Block IV Virginia-class submarines, which embody smaller-scale design changes intended to reduce maintenance times and boost readiness.

Sally Jewell, formerly the secretary of the interior, serves as Montana’s sponsor. The submarine is the second U.S. vessel to hold the Montana name, following an armored cruiser that served in the early 1900s.