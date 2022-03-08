Navy Announces Competition for AI-Powered CUI Document Marking Tool

Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division has launched a prize challenge aimed at identifying providers of a capability that would automate document and data assessment for the controlled unclassified information content using artificial intelligence and/or machine learning.

The CUI Tool Automation Challenge will gather participants to prototype a system that automatically ingests a range of file formats, assesses paragraphs, identifies included CUI types and quantifies the assessment’s confidence level in alignment with the requirements, Challenge.gov said.

The tool must also be capable of marking the document’s banner and footer, and indicating a proper designation.

Parties interested in joining the $200,000 challenge may submit phase I white papers through April 4. The Navy will select up to 25 white papers, which will then be presented virtually.

Qualifying participants will advance to phase II to demonstrate their technologies and will be narrowed down to three final winners. The challenge’s virtual testing day will take place on Aug. 16.

The CUI program establishes standards that guide how executive branch agencies manage unclassified information that needs protection as mandated by government policies.

