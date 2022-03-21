in News, Technology

HII-Navy Partnership to Equip UUV With Autonomous Threat Detection Tech

HII-Navy Partnership to Equip UUV With Autonomous Threat Detection Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A U.S. Navy warfare center has teamed up with Huntington Ingalls Industries to integrate a threat detection system onto an unmanned surface vehicle as part of a cooperative research and development agreement.

The partnership seeks to equip a commercially developed USV platform with technology that the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division created to autonomously recognize and classify various threats, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday.

A team of scientific and engineering professionals under the coastal and maritime security branch of NSWC PCD incorporated radar, sensing, machine learning and video analytics tools into the Threat Tracker.

Jeremy Johnson, the center’s project manager for Threat Tracker, said the agreement with HII offers the service branch an opportunity to demonstrate the system’s potential application to the future naval fleet.

“One of the reasons HII has invested in USV autonomous and artificial intelligence technology is to support the Navy’s distributed maritime operations,” said Brian McKeon, senior director of technology at HII’s unmanned systems business group.

Federal laboratories use CRADA to license and transfer technologies to companies, academic institutions or state and local agencies they believe could support the warfighter mission.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

cooperative research and development agreementGovconHuntington Ingalls IndustriesNaval Surface Warfare Center Panama City DivisionThreat TrackerUSV-Based Threat Detection and Intervention System

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

Carahsoft Launches Okta's Identity & Access Management Offering on AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft Launches Okta’s Identity & Access Management Offering on AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted
Haywood Talcove, CEO of Government Business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Earns 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Recognition for Fraud Prevention, Risk Management Impacts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Haywood Talcove, CEO of Government Business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Earns 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Recognition for Fraud Prevention, Risk Management Impacts