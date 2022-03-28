Navy Issues RFI for Antenna Apertures for Resilient Communications Program

The U.S. Navy is soliciting information on beamforming and beam switching antennas and other novel technologies that could enable warfighters to operate shipboard communications systems while reducing radiated electromagnetic signatures.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic is interested in new platforms that could help minimize the emissions of terrestrial-based tactical line of sight radio systems that operate in very high frequency and ultra high frequency bands as part of the Antenna Apertures for Resilient Communications program, according to a request for information published Friday.

NIWC Atlantic is seeking new platforms with point-to-point, omnidirectional and point-to-multipoint nodes and that will not require Navy and Marine Corps personnel to maintain antenna systems during operations.

The service plans to work with a few vendors to facilitate procurement and testing of antenna systems in fiscal year 2022 and partner with universities and laboratories to help mature such technologies.

Responses to the RFI are due April 27.