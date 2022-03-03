in Cybersecurity, News

New Mitre Framework Seeks to Help Cybersecurity Community Protect Systems

Mitre has released a new framework that could be used by the cybersecurity community in planning engagement, deception and denial activities together to protect their systems.

The Mitre Engage framework uses information from previous malicious cyber attacks to help chief information security officers, cyber defenders and vendors implement adversary engagement strategies based on historical behavior patterns of hackers, the company said Wednesday.

Engage provides its users with free materials such as a playbook for engaging cyber attackers, a process for conducting defense activities, and common standards and terminologies for validating their tools and operations.

Such features are aimed at reducing challenges to and increasing expertise in developing strategies for exposing, manipulating and understanding hackers while defending systems.

Plus, as we grow the Engage community, we can continually improve and mature our research in defending against cyber threats,” said Maretta Morovitz, the Engage lead at Mitre.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

