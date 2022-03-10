New Pratt & Whitney Tech to Use Real-Time Data for Air Force’s F-22 Engine Maintenance

Raytheon Technologies‘ Pratt & Whitney business and the U.S. Air Force have introduced a new technology that uses real-time data on the service banch’s F-22 Raptor aircraft to support engine maintenance planning.

The Usage Based Lifing program will run flight information of an F119 turbofan through algorithms and logistics management tools to determine when the engine would require maintenance and how much sustainment service it would need, the subsidiary said Wednesday.

The engine manufacturer envisions the UBL to transform the Air Force’s traditional method of planning engine maintenance.

Pratt & Whitney and the Air Force have incorporated UBL into the F-22 fleet at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, with aircraft at Langley AFB in Virginia eyed for conversion in March.