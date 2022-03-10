in Industry News, News

New Pratt & Whitney Tech to Use Real-Time Data for Air Force’s F-22 Engine Maintenance

New Pratt & Whitney Tech to Use Real-Time Data for Air Force's F-22 Engine Maintenance - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies‘ Pratt & Whitney business and the U.S. Air Force have introduced a new technology that uses real-time data on the service banch’s F-22 Raptor aircraft to support engine maintenance planning.

The Usage Based Lifing program will run flight information of an F119 turbofan through algorithms and logistics management tools to determine when the engine would require maintenance and how much sustainment service it would need, the subsidiary said Wednesday.

The engine manufacturer envisions the UBL to transform the Air Force’s traditional method of planning engine maintenance. 

Pratt & Whitney and the Air Force have incorporated UBL into the F-22 fleet at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, with aircraft at Langley AFB in Virginia eyed for conversion in March.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

engine maintenanceF-22 RaptorGovconPratt &Whitneyraytheon technologiesUS Air ForceUsage Based Lifing

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

USAF Taps Aviture to Build Cloud-Based Military Quarters Management Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
USAF Taps Aviture to Build Cloud-Based Military Quarters Management Platform
Cyber Policy Professor Kevin Powers Named to CyberSaint Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cyber Policy Professor Kevin Powers Named to CyberSaint Advisory Board