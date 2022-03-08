in News, Technology

Northrop Uses Digital Tools for Mission-Critical Sustainment Operations

Northrop Grumman has embraced digital sustainment tools and engineering methods in efforts to help defense customers maintain systems that support critical missions.

The company said Monday it uses a digital logistics environment that integrates tools, practices and applications needed to manage key sustainment elements of mission systems.

DLE is intended to generate real-time information that sustainment teams can use to edit digital models as needed and allows maintenance planners to define policy and certification requirements based on virtual representations, Northrop noted.

“We’re making investments in innovative technology and digital sustainment tools to enhance operational efficiency, forecasting, performance and affordability — and ultimately improve mission and warfighter readiness,” said Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager of sustainment and modernization at Northrop.

The company is developing digital twins of a test aircraft platform to support development, modification and demonstration of new systems across multiple programs.

Digital twins will be the focal point of discussions at an April 14 event to be hosted by ExecutiveBiz. Register for the Digital Twins Forum by visiting the ExecutiveBiz Events page.

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

