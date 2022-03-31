Northrop’s Distributed Training Network Adds 100th Air Force Training Site

Northrop Grumman has connected the 100th U.S. Air Force training site to its distributed network that links various aircraft simulators used by Combat Air Force crews for virtual instructions and exercises.

The defense company said Wednesday it plans on expanding its Distributed Mission Operations Network with over a dozen Air Force sites that provide next-generation aircraft training in 2022.

The DMON works to enable CAF airmen to use dissimilar simulators to practice together on various fighters and bombers virtually. It is aimed at increasing possible training time while reducing the number of physical aircraft taken out of service for pilot training.

According to Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop, the virtual network helps the service branch rehearse for future joint all-domain command and control operations.