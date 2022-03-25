Northrop’s New Colorado Building to Focus on National Security Portfolio

Northrop Grumman has unveiled a new facility at Longbow Park campus in Boulder, Colorado, in an effort to help grow two of its national security initiatives.

The new 23,680 square-foot building features a radio frequency research laboratory and space for at least 400 employees assigned to work on the Overhead Persistent Infrared Exploitation and Advanced Mission Systems programs, Northrop said Thursday.

The new building also includes areas that the company can enlarge in the future in support of growth in its aerospace and defense portfolios.

“This expansion will create new jobs in the region while enhancing our ability to provide innovative solutions to our customers for missile warning and defense programs,” said Calvin Pennamon, director of the OPIR Exploitation Systems Operating Unit at Northrop.

In Colorado, the company currently employs more than 2,200 employees who work on its businesses with the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, Missile Defense Agency and the intelligence community.