Naval Surface Warfare Center to Launch Accelerator Program for Government Tech Commercialization

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and its industry partners are launching a new initiative to offer entrepreneurs and small businesses the opportunity to market patented technology designed by scientists in the U.S. Navy.

PROPELS Accelerator was developed in collaboration with nonprofit center The Mill, defense consultancy firm Dioltas and the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum to help private companies create a commercialization plan for patented government platforms, NSWC Crane said Monday.

Among the naval technologies to be included in the program are assistive devices for low-light emergency response, machine learning for data cleansing, long-range heat detection and drone tracking.

The Mill will host a technology exposition on April 14 to exhibit the technology options.

Program participants must come up with a plan to commercialize the platform over a six-week period and pitch their ideas during the Radius Indiana Crane Intellectual Property Defense Innovation competition.