NVIDIA Intros Digital Twin Platform for Scientific Computing

NVIDIA has launched a platform consisting of the company’s neural network framework and 3D virtual world simulation technology to enable development of scientific digital twins.

The company said Tuesday it looks to provide artificial intelligence simulations of physical phenomena and other complex systems by combining the capabilities of the NVIDIA Modulus AI framework and Omniverse platform.

The framework is meant for creating physics machine learning neural network models while the platform works to offer 3D design collaboration and real-time virtual world simulation.

“Accelerated computing with AI at data center scale has the potential to deliver millionfold increases in performance to tackle challenges, such as mitigating climate change, discovering drugs and finding new sources of renewable energy,” said Ian Buck, vice president of accelerated computing at NVIDIA.

The digital twins platform for scientific computing currently supports research for Earth-2, an effort to model the planet, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy initiative.

Written by Christine Thropp

