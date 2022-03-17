Oracle’s Government Cloud Infrastructure Granted FedRAMP+ Authorization

Oracle‘s cloud environment for government clients has met security requirements in addition to the high specifications set by the Federal Risk Assessment and Management Program.

The computer technology company said Wednesday its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for Government was granted FedRAMP+ authorization to handle unclassified information from the defense and intelligence agencies.

Oracle Cloud VMWare, OCI Data Science, Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and other cloud-based offerings are now available through the FedRAMP+ Augmented Environment following the recent authorization.

“Oracle continues to invest heavily to bring commercial cloud innovation and parity to the [Department of Defense] and intelligence community to run their most-demanding missions at all security classification levels,” said Glen Dodson, senior vice president of the company’s national security group.

Currently, Oracle’s U.S. government regions provide access to 72 cloud services approved at the high-security level by FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board.