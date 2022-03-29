OSTP Solicits Input on Climate Implications of Digital Assets

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has asked the public to provide information on energy and climate implications of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

OSTP will use insights from the public as it works on report meant to assess how digital assets could advance or hamper efforts to address climate change in compliance with an executive order signed in early March, according to a request for information published Friday.

The EO directs the U.S. government to ensure responsible development and use of digital assets and assess the potential benefits and risks of establishing a central bank digital currency.

The office is requesting input on protocols, economics, hardware, resources and other factors that affect the climate impacts and energy use of digital assets and is seeking information on current and previous attempts to mitigate climate impacts of such assets.

The public can also submit feedback on potential implications of digital assets for U.S. policy, including those associated with grid management and reliability, greenhouse gas intensity and the goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

OSTP will accept responses to the RFI through May 9.