Palantir to Provide Modernization Support for Army Intelligence Data Platform

Palantir Technologies will help modernize a military network designed to transmit information worldwide under a $34 million order from the U.S. Army, Defense News reported Monday.

The company will provide software, cybersecurity, training and testing support for the Army Intelligence Data Platform, according to a Feb. 22 announcement by the program executive office for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors.

“The AIDP is designed for deployment on a scalable infrastructure that can be tailored to support commanders and warfighters at all echelons,” the Army’s project manager intelligence systems and analytics said in a statement. “It serves as the Army’s primary interface to the Intelligence Community data fabric for both publishing and consuming IC products, and the enterprise foundation layer for Army Intelligence.”

The AIDP award marks the next step for the Distributed Common Ground System Capability Drop 2, according to the report.