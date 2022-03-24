in Cybersecurity, News

Parsons to Provide Cybersecurity Modules for NSA’s Virtual Cyber Exercise

Parsons will help the National Security Agency conduct a virtual competition to test the cybersecurity capabilities of students from service academies and military colleges.

The technology company said Wednesday it will develop and manage five modules focused on cryptography, malware, software development, cyber policy and cyber combat for the NSA Cyber Exercise from March 31 to April 2.

The Parsons modules are envisioned to help combine the goals of cyber education taught in universities with NSA’s personnel requirement for expertise on networks-of-practice.

We believe that it will challenge these next generation cyber warriors through real-world application and institutional knowledge, in the hopes of advancing all participants’ full-spectrum cyber competencies,” said Nicholas Jackson, vice president of cyber business at Parsons.

Support for the Cyber Exercise adds to Parsons’ portfolio of cyber-related work, which includes over 80 capture-the-flag events across the U.S.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

