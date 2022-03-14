Peraton CEO Stu Shea Gains 6th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has included Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton, in the 2022 class of the Wash100 Award recipients for driving significant company growth and acquisition strategies. This represents the sixth time Shea has been selected as one of Executive Mosaic’s top 100 executives who have notable influence in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

“Stu Shea is an executive of grand ambition, demonstrated by the amalgamation of Peraton into one of Virginia’s largest privately owned companies through the strategic integration of Peraton with the former Northrop Grumman IT services business and Perspecta, along with six other GovCon industry players,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Don’t forget to cast your votes for Shea and your other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com, where you can also learn about the nine-year history of the award and its current and previous recipients.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Stu Shea and the Peraton team for being recognized with the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.