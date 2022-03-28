in Industry News, News, Wash100

Ramzi Musallam, Veritas Capital CEO & Managing Partner, Awarded 7th Consecutive Wash100

Executive Mosaic has named Ramzi Musallam, CEO and managing partner of Veritas Capital, as one of the inductees into the 2022 Wash100 Award in recognition of his company asset growth strategy and fund management leadership. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Musallam has been included in Executive Mosaic’s annual selection of officials and executives driving innovation and making a significant impact across the government contracting industry. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Ramzi Musallam and the Veritas Capital team for winning his seventh Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

