Raytheon Business to Upgrade Radar Warning Receivers on Air Force F-16s

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary has received $30 million worth of contracts to modernize the open-architecture radar warning receivers on the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 fighter fleet.

The updates are aimed at enabling the AN/ALR-69A(V) all-digital radar warning receiver to detect new and advanced threat signals emitted by enemy systems, Raytheon Intelligence and Space said Thursday.

The contractor will first conduct integration and testing work and will then proceed to upgrading the receivers over a 14-month period at locations in Goleta, California, and Forest, Mississippi.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space will also deliver spare receivers to the service branch.

The ALR-69A uses a broadband digital receiver, single-ship geolocation and spectral and spatial coverage to provide pilots F-16 and a number of Air Force and Navy aircraft with situational awareness.

According to Paul Overstreet, RI&S’ director of radar warning receivers, the ALR-69A is capable of detecting enemy radars invisible in the electromagnetic spectrum at long distances.