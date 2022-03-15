Red Cat Subsidiary Advances to Army Drone Project’s 2nd Tranche

A Red Cat Holdings subsidiary has received a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army to develop an unmanned aerial system prototype for the second portion of a competition that seeks to equip soldiers with commercial sUAS technology.

Teal Drones has been selected to participate in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranch 2, an Army program of record aimed at developing a portable drone for service platoons to gain situational awareness, Red Cat said Monday.

The branch chose Teal to compete in the program’s next stage after the drone maker developed and presented its Golden Eagle sUAS under the SRR Tranche 1 program in 2021.

“The rigorous technical requirements and program objectives of SRR T2 dramatically narrowed the field from over three dozen drone manufacturers to just a handful that were selected by the Army to move forward with the program,” said George Matus, CEO of Teal.

Golden Eagle was part of DIU’s Blue sUAS pilot program initially announced in August 2020 and featured five commercial systems available for procurement by the Department of Defense.

Red Cat acquired Teal in an all-stock transaction that closed in September of last year.