John Zangardi: Redhorse to Support DOD AI Adoption Through Basic Ordering Agreement

Redhorse holds a spot on a potential $241 million basic ordering agreement to help the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center prepare agency data for use with machine learning tools.

The company said it plans to offer ML-based data architecture, data ingest and labeling, cloud integration and feature engineering support to DOD and other federal agencies under the Data Readiness for AI Development BOA.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the DOD’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence to sustain and extend America’s military advantage by enabling decision advantage for our warfighters,” said John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Vincent Bridgeman, a Redhorse vice president, said the DRAID BOA offers a means for government customers to procure engineering and data science services.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command issued the five-year agreement on behalf of JAIC.