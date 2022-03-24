in Industry News, News, Wash100

Reggie Brothers, GovCon Expert & BigBear.ai CEO, Gains 2nd Consecutive Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has presented GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai, his 2022 Wash100 Award in recognition of his leadership in promoting artificial intelligence and data analytics innovation. This marks the second consecutive year that Brother was included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting sector. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

“Dr. Reggie Brothers fits into an elite group of CEOs that lead not only with a charismatic enthusiasm but also with a deep technical mastery of their company’s technology,” commented Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Reggie is operating on a corporate roadmap that reflects his strength as a futurist and embodies the human characteristic of predictive analytics to complement the core competency of his firm, BigBear.ai.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Reggie Brothers and the BigBear.ai team for their 2022 Wash100 recognition.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

