Reggie Brothers, GovCon Expert & BigBear.ai CEO, Gains 2nd Consecutive Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has presented GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai, his 2022 Wash100 Award in recognition of his leadership in promoting artificial intelligence and data analytics innovation. This marks the second consecutive year that Brother was included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting sector. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

“Dr. Reggie Brothers fits into an elite group of CEOs that lead not only with a charismatic enthusiasm but also with a deep technical mastery of their company’s technology,” commented Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Reggie is operating on a corporate roadmap that reflects his strength as a futurist and embodies the human characteristic of predictive analytics to complement the core competency of his firm, BigBear.ai.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Reggie Brothers and the BigBear.ai team for their 2022 Wash100 recognition.

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision.