in News, Technology

Rolls-Royce, Boeing Use Digital Design Methods to Update B-52 Components

Rolls-Royce, Boeing Use Digital Design Methods to Update B-52 Components - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing and Rolls-Royce are using digital design techniques to facilitate the integration of new engines and other components into B-52 Stratofortress bombers, Defense News reported.

In September, Rolls-Royce won a potential $2.6 billion contract to provide F130 replacement engines for the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of Boeing-built B-52H aircraft to keep the bombers operational into the 2050s.

Candice Bineyard, director of defense programs at Rolls-Royce, said the two companies have been exchanging digital models for engineers to identify “minor tweaks” that should be carried out to ensure that engines would fit inside the bomber’s nacelles or power pods.

“That’s really what you want in this phase, is to figure it out sooner rather than later, before you go to full-rate production,” she said. “So we’re seeing those benefits already.”

Bineyard noted that Rolls-Royce will begin testing engine prototypes at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi in the fourth quarter of 2022 and expects the engineering and manufacturing development phase to run through 2026.

Robert Gass, strategic development and investment manager at Boeing, said the bomber’s power generation, pneumatics and other subsystems will undergo upgrades and the plane will get new digital engine controls and cockpit displays, an aircraft health maintenance system and structures and struts for the engine pods.

Rolls-Royce, Boeing Use Digital Design Methods to Update B-52 Components - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Join ExecutiveBiz’s Digital Twins Forum on April 14 to hear Air Force representatives discuss the technology that creates a virtual representation of a system or a process. Visit the ExecutiveBiz Events page to learn more about the upcoming forum.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Air ForceB-52B-52 StratofortressBoeingCandice Bineyardcontract awarddigital designengine replacementengineering and manufacturing developmentGovconRobert GassRolls-Royce

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

IARPA Selects Awardees of Biometric Tech Research Contracts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
IARPA Selects Awardees of Biometric Tech Research Contracts
Executive Spotlight: Patience Samson, VP of Corporate Development for Axient - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Patience Samson, VP of Corporate Development for Axient