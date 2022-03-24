in Contract Awards, News

SAIC Books Navy Task Order for Public Safety Communications Assistance

SAIC Books Navy Task Order for Public Safety Communications Assistance - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential $20.6 million task order from the U.S. Navy to provide tools and technical assistance services in support of interoperable communications among public safety and first responders.

The task order with a $10.2 million initial value requires SAIC to conduct research, development, testing and evaluation as well as to support documentation, training, workshops and communication planning over a one-year base period and one option year, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The contractor will perform 95 percent of work in San Diego, California; and the remaining in Reston, Virginia. The potential date of task order completion is March 2024.

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, the contracting activity, will obligate $1.7 million from the Navy’s fiscal 2022 working capital funds at the time of award. SAIC is the sole awardee of the cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost no fee task order.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

communications interoperabilitycontract awardGovconPublic SafetySAICsupport servicesU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

CyberCore Creates Emergent Technology Business, Names William Von Hagel as VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CyberCore Creates Emergent Technology Business, Names William Von Hagel as VP
NASA to Issue Draft Solicitation for Sustaining Lunar Development Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA to Issue Draft Solicitation for Sustaining Lunar Development Contract