SAIC Books Navy Task Order for Public Safety Communications Assistance

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential $20.6 million task order from the U.S. Navy to provide tools and technical assistance services in support of interoperable communications among public safety and first responders.

The task order with a $10.2 million initial value requires SAIC to conduct research, development, testing and evaluation as well as to support documentation, training, workshops and communication planning over a one-year base period and one option year, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The contractor will perform 95 percent of work in San Diego, California; and the remaining in Reston, Virginia. The potential date of task order completion is March 2024.

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, the contracting activity, will obligate $1.7 million from the Navy’s fiscal 2022 working capital funds at the time of award. SAIC is the sole awardee of the cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost no fee task order.