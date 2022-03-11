SDV International Taps Jean-Francois Blanc to Lead Revenue Growth as CSO; Kim Waiyaboon Quoted

Jean-Francois “Boodi” Blanc, a former IBM executive, has been appointed partner and chief strategy officer of enterprise services company SDV International.

In his new position, Blanc will be expected to spearhead SDV’s market outreach and support strategic revenue missions, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said Friday.

“Boodi is a hands-on leader of growth organizations with proven experience winning large contracts in the federal space,” said Kim Waiyaboon , CEO of SDV.

Blanc’s expertise lies in information technology strategy, data center and cloud services, project portfolio management and software as a service.

The executive made his start in nuclear engineering at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and transitioned to consulting services for Department of Defense commands at PwC.

Subsequently, Blanc worked at IBM for 17 years heading up the company’s U.S. federal government business in the defense and intelligence communities. At IBM, he oversaw the full contract lifecycle from competitive analysis to teaming, pricing and proposal submission.

Before coming to SDV, Blanc spent time as chief growth officer at defense and space contractor Akima performing similar work with public sector deals.

This experience will likely be a utility to SDV, which regularly interacts with an array of government branches, such as the DOD, State Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and intelligence agencies.