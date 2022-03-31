ServiceNow Cloud Offering Gets DOD IL5 Provisional Authorization; Microsoft Federal’s Rick Wagner Quoted

ServiceNow has received Impact Level 5 provisional authorization from the Department of Defense for its cloud offering hosted on Microsoft Azure Government.

ServiceNow National Security Cloud is a software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service offering that could enable federal agencies to process, manage and protect data using 430 security controls, the company said Wednesday.

With the IL5 provisional authorization, ServiceNow expects NSC to help DOD speed up digital transformation and improve data security by migrating controlled unclassified information and other sensitive data to cloud-based platforms on Microsoft Azure Government.

“There is an enormous opportunity for customers—including in the national security sector—to apply the power of the cloud to become more efficient and responsive,” said Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft’s U.S. federal subsidiary and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

“Our collaboration combines ServiceNow’s expertise in digital workflows with Microsoft Azure, our trusted cloud, so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation, while meeting ever evolving security and compliance threat landscapes,” added Wagner.

Steve Walters, vice president of federal sales at ServiceNow, said the authorization validates the company’s commitment to meeting security compliance standards and helping DOD address critical issues and achieve mission objectives.

ServiceNow’s Government Community Cloud offering has DOD IL4 provisional authorization and High provisional authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.