Shield Capital to Support National Security Innovation With Venture Capital Fund

Shield Capital has launched its first venture capital fund to support startups that are developing technologies for national security and commercial customers.

The venture capital firm said Tuesday it exceeded the $120 million fund goal for Shield Capital Fund I.

Shield Capital’s investment strategy is focused on early-stage companies working on technologies in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomy and space domains.

Raj Shah, managing partner of Shield Capital and former director of the Defense Innovation Unit, said Shield’s investment strategy supports high-growth tech companies to facilitate the delivery of national security innovation.

Shield’s portfolio companies include Hawkeye360, Resilience Insurance, Elroy Air, Rebellion Defense, GoSecure and Authentic8.

The venture capital firm’s national security board includes Ashton Carter, former secretary of the Department of Defense; H.R. McMaster, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former U.S. national security adviser; James Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe; Letitia Long, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; and Sean Stackley, president of the integrated mission systems segment at L3Harris Technologies and former acting secretary of the Navy.

Shah, Long and Stackley are previous Wash100 Award winners.