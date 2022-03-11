Siddharth Dhir Joins HighPoint as Technology Director

Siddharth Dir, an information technology professional with over 15 years of experience, was named director of technology at government services provider HighPoint.

Dhir will be responsible for expanding the HighPoint Innovation Lab and answering calls from government agency clients for agile development, data services and other IT offerings, the company said Thursday.

He will contribute to the HighPoint business development team experience in supporting projects and systems at the Department of Homeland Security, Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, Conference on State Bank Supervisors, and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association – College Retirement Equities Fund.

“His addition to our business development team helps further mature and standardize how we grow our business,” said Ben Lanius, CEO of HighPoint.

The IT company works to provide a range of services in support of the departments of Health and Human Services, Defense, Treasury and State.