Sigma Defense Company Books Navy Task Order for Cloud Migration Support

A Sigma Defense company has received a U.S. Navy task order to migrate the Naval Air Systems Command’s integrated surveillance software to a DevSecOps cloud environment.

Solute will be responsible for facilitating NAVAIR’s Minotaur Family of Services DevSecOps under the Digital Integration Support Cell award, Sigma Defense said Wednesday.

The Black Pearl Party Barge common environment DevSecOps baseline will be used to expand the number of software developers that can work securely on MFoS.

The migration is aimed at enabling the secure development, testing and delivery of technologies of Minotaur, which links the military’s sensors, cameras, radar and communications equipment to provide servicemen with intelligence data.

“By leveraging groundbreaking software to automate manual functions and make surveillance more effective, we provide our servicemen and women with accurate intelligence faster than ever before,” said John Lyons, executive vice president of operations at Solute.

The research, development, test and evaluation task follows Solute’s previous work transferring Navy programs into its DevSecOps environment.