Southwest Research Institute Lands $58M Navy Contract for R&D

Southwest Research Institute has secured a five-year, $58.4 million contract to perform research, development, engineering and technical support services for the U.S. Navy.

The San Antonio-based awardee won the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract through a competitive online solicitation held by Naval Surface Warfare Center that gathered two proposals, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will take place in San Antonio, Texas, through February 2027.

The Navy will initially obligate $8,116 in fiscal 2021 funds allotted for R&D, test, and evaluation activities. These funds will expire when the current fiscal year ends.

SwRI is a nonprofit that performs R&D work for government and industry customers.