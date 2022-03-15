in Contract Awards, News

Southwest Research Institute Lands $58M Navy Contract for R&D

Southwest Research Institute Lands $58M Navy Contract for R&D - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Southwest Research Institute has secured a five-year, $58.4 million contract to perform research, development, engineering and technical support services for the U.S. Navy.

The San Antonio-based awardee won the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract through a competitive online solicitation held by Naval Surface Warfare Center that gathered two proposals, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will take place in San Antonio, Texas, through February 2027.

The Navy will initially obligate $8,116 in fiscal 2021 funds allotted for R&D, test, and evaluation activities. These funds will expire when the current fiscal year ends.

SwRI is a nonprofit that performs R&D work for government and industry customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense DepartmentDODGovconNaval Surface Warfare CenterNavyresearch and developmentSouthwest Research InstituteSwRI

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

Horace Blackman Climbs Ranks at CGI Federal to Defense, Intelligence and Space Lead; Stephanie Mango Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Horace Blackman Climbs Ranks at CGI Federal to Defense, Intelligence and Space Lead; Stephanie Mango Quoted